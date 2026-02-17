Business Committee chair give update on plan to take action against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time as Trade Envoy to the UK has come home to roost and has led him into a police probe and its even prompted Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, Liam Byrne to speak out against him.

What is pertinent to mention is that Mr Bryne is also the chair of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee and promises a probe as early as next Tuesday.

Now, he says, “This is something we’re going to take acutely seriously, and I can guarantee you that MPs are not in the market for letting anything slip through the cracks.”

“My job as the chair is to make sure that the options are on the table in front of them when we consider it next week, when Parliament resumes.”

According to ITV he’s also added, “at this stage, all I can say is, nothing is off the table.”

However, in terms of the future, he said they will consider how to “take their investigations forward” because as of right now “the committee hasn’t had a chance to reflect on these allegations because recess means Parliament isn’t sitting this week.”

But “my task this week is to make sure that the committee has got options in front of them when they meet on Tuesday for how we might or might not take this investigation forward.”

Before concluding he also said, “obviously, we can’t and don’t want to compromise a police investigation.”

Bryne is not the only person in the public eye to speak against the Duke. People like Hilary Clinton and former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable have also weighed in and say, “we need a police or DPP (director of public prosecutions) check on whether criminal corruption took place and a government investigation into how this was allowed to happen,” in chats with the BBC.