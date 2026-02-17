Hillary Clinton speaks out against Andrew’s inability to stand before the House Oversight Committee

Former presidential candidate and the wife of former president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton has just delivered her take on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. As well as her hopes from the disgraced member of the British Royal Family.

The entire thing, verdict and all has been shared during her interview with the BBC that saw her admit right off the bat, “I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify.”

For those unversed with the circumstances surrounding Andrew, he has found himself engulfed in drama all because of his connection to a convicted child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

The release of emails, pictures and the like, at the hands of the Department of Justice have only further implicated him, and even exposed the friendship his ex-wife had with the financier.

The former presidential candidate didn’t end there either btw. Instead she said, “Get the files out. They are slow walking it.”

Hilary herself has also appeared before the House Oversight Committee as of February 26th, a day before he husband Bill did.

In regards to that public meeting with the committee she explained, “we will show up, but we think it would be better to be in public rather than a closed-door deposition. We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”