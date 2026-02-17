Cancer-stricken Montell Jordan is 'appreciative of' James Van Der Beek’s cancer journey

Montell Jordan opened up about James Van Der Beek’s diagnosis and its impact on his battle with cancer.

Just a few hours before the death of Van Der Beek was confirmed on Wednesday, February 11, the 55-year-old American singer-songwriter spoke to Us Weekly.

Articulating his thoughts, Jordan said, “I think that James has a very, very profound journey that he’s been on.”

He added, “We are different, just from the standpoint of demographically, [storytelling] wise, as far as actors and musicians. I think it’s almost like, in this great big chess board of life, you have different pieces that make different moves.”

“I think the people that he’s going to reach may not be the same people that I reach, but ultimately the goal is for cancer to be exposed and to be killed before it kills. Trying to kill a killer and so from that standpoint, I’m appreciative of his story,” the Never Alone crooner admitted.

Jordan was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024, a disease he had “heard” of before his diagnosis but considered it a “distant thing, because it did not apply to me.”

For those unaware, Van Der Beek first announced his stage III colorectal cancer in November 2024 almost a year after he was diagnosed and eventually succumbed to it at the age of 48.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, issued a statement confirming his demise that read, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” she wrote.