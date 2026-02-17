Jessica Alba, Cash Warren's divorce finalized a year after separation

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have finalized their divorce after a year of their separation.

On Friday, February 13, TMZ revealed that Alba and Warren’s divorce was finalized towards the start of this month.

Per the documents obtained by the outlet, the couple shares the joint custody of their three kids, and they both will pay any spousal support.

The 47-year-old American film producer will receive $3 million to equally balance their shared assets.

For those unaware, the 44-year-old American actress and businesswoman and Warren, who tied the knot in May 2008, share two daughters, 17-year-old Honor and 14-year-old Haven, and an eight-year-old son Hayes.

While announcing the news of her split from Warren in January 2025, the Fantastic Four actress wrote on Instagram, “I have been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.”

“I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individual.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” Alba stated.