Bianca Censori's secret plan to take down Kanye West

Bianca Censori readies response to 'punish' Ye over his treatment of her

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's recent activities indicate the couple may have put their differences aside. However, a latest report claims it is far from the truth.



The report, quoting unnamed sources, contradicts the perception of the Yeezy architect in her latest interview regarding how strong the pair's bond became after both checked into rehab.

Insiders, however, say Censori, behind the scenes, is preparing her case against her husband.

"At some point Bianca will walk away, she’s already laid out the groundwork and has lawyers on standby ready for her to give the word," the source tells heatworld.

Moreover, the Australian native has documented what sources allege to be the abuse she received in her marriage with Ye.

"It’s true Bianca was put through hell for the longest time and she’s documented all of that, in voice notes as well as written form, and she says it’s what keeps her sane during the low moments with Kanye, who can still feel like a human time bomb and can be scary to be around."

With documentation in hand, insiders say Censori's options are ready to punish West, which include releasing an explosive memoir.

"It’s just a question of whether she decides to punish him with the mother of all tell-alls once they’re finally over."





'West faces lurking danger'

Sources say the kind of dirt Censori has on West will make his life pretty difficult.

"As awful as what everyone already knows about Kanye, there's a whole lot worse that could be exposed if Bianca makes good on her threats to do this tell all. It's absolutely got him running scared."

Over such potential fears, insiders claim the Donda hitmaker tried multiple times to convince her to sign an NDA, but he was unable to find success.

"Unlike a lot of people in his life she did not sign an NDA. He's tried plenty of times to get her to agree to something on paper but she very wisely won't do it. Right now she’s positioning herself so that when she leaves, she’s in control of the narrative and Kanye is the one left scrambling."

The report comes after West and Censori were dogged with divorce rumours as their marriage often became a source of controversy since they tied the knot in 2022.