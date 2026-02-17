Fury erupts as Kpop Demon Hunters sequel slips to 2030

Fans will have to wait longer for the new sequel to the K-pop series Demon Hunters, as it won't be released until the next decade.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the new installment of the animated musical, which was previously scheduled for release in 2029, may not be ready until even later than that.

This means the next K-pop Demon Hunters movie won't be released until 2030 or later.

Kristine Belson, current president of Sony Pictures Animation, told the outlet that the animated musical-fantasy film's directors are currently too busy with the first movie's Oscars campaign.

"There’s been a lot to tend to in terms of the awards campaign. After all the noise and awards and big parties with big people — yes. It’ll be back to the two of them in a room," Kristine responded when she asked if Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will helm the sequel together.

However, fans seem unhappy with the prospect of the next K-pop Demon Hunters movie coming out in the next decade.

"Generational fumble. The kids who loved this will have aged up and out by then," one person commented on X.

"The kids who are obsessed with it today are going to have long moved onto something else by then," penned another.

"I know we all want a quality sequel but waiting too long will kill the brand," a third person wrote.

For those unversed, the first part of the K-pop Demon Hunters was released in July 2025.