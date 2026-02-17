Issa Rae reveals the unconvetional way she spent Valentine’s Day

Issa Rae recently got candid and revealed how she spent Valentine’s Day.

At the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, February 15, the 41-year-old American actress and writer spoke to PEOPLE magazine.

Rae, who is married to Louis Diame, told the outlet that she is “way more now” thinking about work-life balance.

She shared, “I have been really, really intentional about getting more sleep and taking care of myself and delegating more responsibilities so that I can focus on what fulfills me.”

The creator of Awkward Black Girl did not take a break from work even on Valentine’s Day.

“I was writing yesterday,” Rae unveiled and called to mind informing her husband, Diame, “'I'm good … I've kind of got to be holed up today.’ He was very understanding.”

She went on to note that they can celebrate their romance “outside of Valentine's Day,” so “why today?”

“I have been here [prioritizing work-life balance] this year,” the Barbie quipped.

Rae also kept her lips zipped regarding her screenwriting projects and a sequel to last year’s hit show One of Them Days, which starred SZA and Keke Palmer.

“I don't know what I'm allowed to say at all, so I’m gonna just be like, ‘Woo, hope it happens! I can't talk about it!” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rae served as a producer on the 2025 buddy comedy film written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont.