Al Pacino pays homage to 'Godfather' co-star Robert Duvall after his death

Al Pacino is remembering his Godfather co-star Robert Duvall following his death.

“It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered, the 85-year-old actor said in his statement to Variety.

"I will miss him," added Pacino, who worked alongside Duvall in the second film of The Godfather. "God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he rest in peace.”

For those unversed, Duvall died on Sunday, February 15, at the age of 95.

The actor's wife, Luciana, announced the death of her husband via a social media post.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she penned on Facebook.

Luciana's further penned, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. "

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," added Duvall's wife.