Taylor Swift extends her support to U.S. Women's Figure Skating team Blade Angels

Taylor Swift has come forward to support the U.S. Women's Figure Skating team Blade Angels.

On the official Instagram page of the United States Figure Skating Olympic team, a video was posted in which Swift can be seen announcing Blade Angels, which consists of three players: Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito.

The video started with the silhouette of each skater, with the 14-time Grammy-winning singer saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau."

She then called the athletes "three American showgirls on ice," giving a tribute to her latest hit album, The Life of a Showgirl and stating that their tales of resilience will “capture our hearts.”

Referring to 26-year-old Glenn, Swift said, "Amber will be the first to tell you about how many battles she's fought, and how the ones she's lost have meant as much as the wins. Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief."

"As for Alysa, she walked away from skating when she was 16, then came back on her own terms. Joy fuels her now. Every jump, a celebration. Every performance, a testament to the beauty to know yourself," She said of 20-year-old Liu, who had retired after the 2022 Beijing Games.

"And then Isabeau. I mean, she's destiny personified. Her mom grew up in Milan, and her nonna, her grandma, lives exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink,” Swift shared. “When you can skate like you're meant to be out there, history has a fun way of showing up.”

"They're teammates and friends. They call themselves the Blade Angels, and tomorrow night, they're taking center stage when the show starts in Milan," the video concluded.