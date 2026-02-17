Will there be 'Tell Me Lies' season 4? Series' creator makes big announcement

Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer has confirmed that the show won’t be returning for a fourth season.

The series creator made the major announcement on her Instagram handle on Monday.

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale. This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it," she penned.

The American series creator further penned, “Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion."

“My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get," she continued.

Expressing gratitude to the series' fans, Meaghan added, "Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

For those unversed, the final episode of Tell Me Lies Season 3 is coming on Hulu today, February 17th.