Timothee Chalamet 'possessed by a ballooning ego,' insider claims

Insider claims Timothee Chalamet 'possessed by a ballooning ego'

Timothee Chalamet's quick rise to fame looks glamorous, but it's worrisome for his close ones, as reports suggest that his success is affecting his relationships.

According to a report by Radaronline.com, the 30-year-old actor is "possessed by a ballooning ego" and "accelerating at full speed, chasing every accolade and every headline" but it has put pressure on his longtime friendships.

A source told the outlet, "The combination of Timmy's meteoric rise and his relationship with Kylie (Jenner) has fundamentally reshaped his world.

"The tight-knit friendships he formed in his early twenties have gradually drifted away, and there's a sense he hasn't built anything quite as grounding to replace them. For those who knew him before the premieres, the campaigns and the global branding, this version of Timmy feels different – more polished, more strategic, less spontaneous."

Is distancing himself from his old pals worth it?

"From the outside, it can look like he's accelerating at full speed, chasing every accolade and every headline," the insider suggested. "He's riding the wave of his own publicity, and sometimes it borders on overdrive."

"When he and Kylie appear together, it can feel hyper-curated, almost mechanical. What people connected to him miss is the warmth and relatability he once projected.

"Right now, some feel like ambition has taken center stage – to the point where it seems he has become possessed by a ballooning ego, and would trade almost anything for that Oscar moment."