Beckham family holds new celebration amid ongoing tensions with estranged son Brooklyn

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham recently hosted an early birthday celebration for their youngest son, Cruz Beckham.

The star-studded gathering held in London marked his upcoming 21st birthday. The event took place at The MAINE Mayfair and was attended by close friends and family members, including Emma Bunton, Victoria’s former bandmate from the Spice Girls.

The party carried a “Grand Beatles Ball” theme, inspired by The Beatles, and included a tribute band performance. Cruz also took the stage with his band, performing guitar and vocals for guests. Photos shared on social media showed the birthday celebrations, family portraits, and moments from Cruz’s live performance. Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and his brother Romeo Beckham's partner, Kim Turnbull, were also in attendance.

Apostel, 29, also shared photos from the night of celebration via Instagram. Her carousel post highlights Cruz performing on stage, the Beatles Tribute band, The Breakers, and photos of the couple dancing the night away.

“The most special early birthday celebrations for our favorite person,” Apostel said in her caption. “I love every one of you so much, and what an unbelievably beautiful night we had.”

However, the event drew attention for who was missing: Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Their absence comes after Brooklyn publicly addressed his strained relationship with his parents, alleging attempts to interfere in his marriage and stating he is not seeking reconciliation at this time.