Keith Urban making major effort to reconnect with daughters post-divorce Source

Keith Urban making major effort to reconnect with daughters post-breakup: Source

Keith Urban is reportedly rooting to reconcile with his broken family after Nicole Kidman split.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, Keith is feeling "empty" after his divorce from Nicole following their 19 years of marriage.

After the divorce filing back in September, Keith and Nicole have been living separately. Nicole lives in Australia with their daughter, Faith and Sunday, with primary custody of her daughters while the country singer remains on the road with his High and Alive Tour.

A source told the outlet, "Keith has been genuinely rattled by how empty everything feels now that Nicole and the girls aren't part of his everyday routine.

"He's used to the noise and chaos of family life, and without that, the silence has been confronting."

The insider explained, "Being on tour once gave him a sense of drive and momentum, but lately it's only highlighted what he's missing at home. He's pouring a huge amount of emotional energy into planning a special summer getaway with Sunday and Faith because he wants to reconnect in a way that feels real and unhurried.

"And, ideally, he'd love Nicole to join them, even if it's just for part of the trip, so the girls can see that their parents are still capable of standing together for their sake."

Keith plans a clever move to reunite with his daughters in the Bahamas, as he would also have to perform there on March 2.

"The Bahamas has always been a place where they felt relaxed and connected as a family" and "for Keith, it represents common ground – not Los Angeles, not Nashville, not anywhere tied to lawyers or court schedules. It's somewhere filled with positive memories, laughter, and downtime."