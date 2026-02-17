Kate Hudson reveals why she’s stepping away from rom-com roles

Kate Hudson is sharing which roles she is eyeing for the future after winning an Oscar nod for her performance in the new film Song Sung Blue.

The 46-year-old actress, known for her famous rom-com roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, set her priorities clear for the upcoming genre of movies she would star in.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was clear that that’s where the industry liked to hire me and then my goal, my hope, was to make the best versions of those."

Hudson went on to explain, "I was starting to be like, 'I really want to be doing something different.' And I think when you become really famous doing that genre, it’s hard for certain filmmakers to see you in anything other than what we’re watching."

"These sort of things that like, 'Well, transforming isn’t what she does' when, in fact, it’s what I love to do."

The actress further confessed that she did a few rom-com roles because she was offered "a lot of money" and was "a single mom".

She previously shared similar sentiments while talking to Entertainment Weekly back in December, "I think over the years, I've learned, I love doing comedy. I love a good rom-com, but it's hard to make a good one, so you've got to say no a lot."

"I really just wanted to start working with really interesting filmmakers and make different choices. It makes me happy," Hudson shared, adding, "So some of my favorite roles I've played, not many people have seen them, but they've been my favorite experiences, like Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon."