Business mogul shows interest in newly single Nicole Kidman

The report says the business leader has his eyes set on Nicole Kidman after her divorce finalized

By The News Digital
February 17, 2026
Billionaire Paul Salem pursues Nicole Kidman after her divorce finalized 

Nicole Kidman has recently finalized her divorce with Keith Urban, with whom she was married for nearly two decades. So, her newly single status draws the attention of a powerful mogul, reports say.

He is Paul Salem, chairman of the Board of MGM Resorts International. The report in TMZ also shares that both have met twice, as they share the same mutual circle of friends.

So far, the report says, the duo have not gone on one-on-one hangouts. Yet, the business leader is open about his interest in Kidman in his inner circle.

A look into Salem's relationship shows his divorce from Navyn Salem in 2021. He works in private equity as well as serving his high-profile role at MGM Resorts. But his personal life remains confidential. 

Meanwhile, Kidman, according to a report in TMZ, made all efforts to salvage her shambling marriage.

A separate report in Radar Online, quoting an insider, stated, "Nicole has been putting on a brave face, but everyone close to her knows she still loves Keith and misses him."

But their relationship came to an end, which left Urban in regret. "He's done a real 180 the last few weeks and has started saying how much he regrets the breakup."

The pair tied the knot in 2006 and shares two kids.