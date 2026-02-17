Robert Duvall remembered as ‘greatest ever’ in heartfelt celebrity tributes

Hollywood is mourning the loss of the Legendary actor, Robert Duvall.

Following the death announcement of The Godfather actor at the age of 95 on Monday, A-list celebrities like Adam Sandler and Jamie Lee Curtis poured in tributes in memory of Robert.

Jamie uploaded a throwback snap of Robert from the set of The Godfather and wrote, "The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen. Bravo, Robert Duvall."

Alec Baldwin also recorded a video to express his grief over the actor's passing.

He paid tribute in the video saying, "I wanted to say something very briefly about Robert Duvall...,I have said very often, that handling dialogue and speaking speeches is a very powerful part of acting, no doubt, depending on the writer in film and theater... Duvall of course occupies a very unusual place in my life."

"When he did To Kill A Mockingbird he just destroyed. With his performance as Boo Radley he used not a single word of dialogue, not a single word, and he just shatters you whenever you watch that movie. Those scenes with Duvall are just so arresting," Alec gushed.

Adam Sandler also penned down a touching note along with Robert's picture from Jeremiah Zagar’s 2022 sports comedy-drama movie Hustle.

He wrote, "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did."

"So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences," he added.