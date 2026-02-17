Kim Kardashian trademarks hint at North West launching fashion brand

Kim Kardashian has filed multiple trademark applications that suggest daughter North West may be preparing to enter the fashion business.

Documents dated Jan. 14 show filings for the name “NOR11,” a reference to North and her age. This could be an indication that the move was likely made on the teen's behalf.

The trademark applications reportedly cover a wide product range, including clothing, footwear, loungewear, hats, watches, jewelry, handbags, and cosmetic cases. The filings point toward a potential lifestyle or fashion label. This aligns with the family’s long-standing presence in style and branding ventures.

North has already shown interest in creative fields connected to her parents. She recently collaborated musically with Kanye West, sharing a preview of a track on Instagram titled Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version). The song appeared to reference public criticism over her dermal piercings.

Debate around her style choices intensified after she was photographed with a dermal piercing while visiting Rome in 2025. Critics questioned whether she was too young for the modification, while supporters defended it as a personal expression. North has since worn additional piercings, some reportedly temporary.

In an earlier conversation published by Interview Magazine, North said her fashion inspiration comes largely from her father, alongside influences like Tyler, the Creator, and 1990s streetwear culture.