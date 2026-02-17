Trending

Gwyneth Paltrow shares ‘boyfriend breakfast’ recipe for Valentine’s

Gwyneth Paltrow previously explained that the 'Boyfriend Breakfast' tradition started while she was dating husband Brad Falchuk

By Nimrah Saleem
February 17, 2026
Gwyneth Paltrow shares ‘boyfriend breakfast’ recipe for Valentine’s

Gwyneth Paltrow marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a new version of her signature “Boyfriend Breakfast” recipe. 

The actress and Goop founder posted a cooking video on Instagram showing how to prepare a gluten-free quiche.

The video featured Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode playing in the background while Paltrow prepared the dish. 

Dressed casually and makeup-free, she whisked eggs with almond milk, sautéed broccoli, caramelized onions, and cooked sausage before combining everything in a gluten-free pie crust and baking it. 

“Valentine’s #boyfriendbreakfast - gluten-free broccoli, onion, and sausage quiche. Extra love,” she captioned the video.

Paltrow previously explained that the “Boyfriend Breakfast” tradition started while she was dating husband Brad Falchuk. 

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she said she would cook creative breakfasts for him every Saturday, eventually turning the habit into a recurring social media series.

She also discussed balancing modern feminism with traditional domestic gestures, concluding that cooking for loved ones feels meaningful and fulfilling to her personally. 