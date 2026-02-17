Gwyneth Paltrow shares ‘boyfriend breakfast’ recipe for Valentine’s

Gwyneth Paltrow marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a new version of her signature “Boyfriend Breakfast” recipe.

The actress and Goop founder posted a cooking video on Instagram showing how to prepare a gluten-free quiche.

The video featured Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode playing in the background while Paltrow prepared the dish.

Dressed casually and makeup-free, she whisked eggs with almond milk, sautéed broccoli, caramelized onions, and cooked sausage before combining everything in a gluten-free pie crust and baking it.

“Valentine’s #boyfriendbreakfast - gluten-free broccoli, onion, and sausage quiche. Extra love,” she captioned the video.

Paltrow previously explained that the “Boyfriend Breakfast” tradition started while she was dating husband Brad Falchuk.

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she said she would cook creative breakfasts for him every Saturday, eventually turning the habit into a recurring social media series.

She also discussed balancing modern feminism with traditional domestic gestures, concluding that cooking for loved ones feels meaningful and fulfilling to her personally.