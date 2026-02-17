Gwyneth Paltrow shares ‘boyfriend breakfast’ recipe for Valentine’s
Gwyneth Paltrow previously explained that the 'Boyfriend Breakfast' tradition started while she was dating husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a new version of her signature “Boyfriend Breakfast” recipe.
The actress and Goop founder posted a cooking video on Instagram showing how to prepare a gluten-free quiche.
The video featured Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode playing in the background while Paltrow prepared the dish.
Dressed casually and makeup-free, she whisked eggs with almond milk, sautéed broccoli, caramelized onions, and cooked sausage before combining everything in a gluten-free pie crust and baking it.
“Valentine’s #boyfriendbreakfast - gluten-free broccoli, onion, and sausage quiche. Extra love,” she captioned the video.
Paltrow previously explained that the “Boyfriend Breakfast” tradition started while she was dating husband Brad Falchuk.
In a 2022 interview with Vogue, she said she would cook creative breakfasts for him every Saturday, eventually turning the habit into a recurring social media series.
She also discussed balancing modern feminism with traditional domestic gestures, concluding that cooking for loved ones feels meaningful and fulfilling to her personally.
-
North West to step into fashion business with Kim Kardashian's backing
-
Bill Maher pokes fun at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's exes
-
Logan Paul makes $8M profit from rare Pikachu card auction
-
Charli xcx gets honest about suffering breakdown like one in 'The Moment'
-
Priyanka Chopra recalls challenges she faced while building career in Hollywood
-
Barack Obama reacts to alien claims as extraterrestrial debate heats up online
-
Is Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire in 2026? Market odds explained
-
Amy Schumer drops cryptic message on first Valentine amid divorce