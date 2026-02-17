Apple Martin shuts down 'bullying' rumor with blunt statement

Apple Martin is clearing the air that she is not a bully.

The 21-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took the matter into her hands against the false narrative spreading about her that she was expelled from a school for bullying.

Taking to her social media account, Apple reposted a comment on her Instagram Stories, addressing the rumor that it was "just a quick little message from myself."

"Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand," Apple wrote in a comment section of a post of an unnamed account.

She went on to explain, "I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone."

"I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions."

"But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that," she added.

Apple changed post-college path, as she revealed in a recent interview with Vogue earlier this month that she dropped out of law school.

Now she wants to kickstart her career in acting like her mother.

"I was in that rebellious 'I don't wanna be like my parents' type of phase," Apple explained, "I don't wanna be a singer. I like musical theater, but getting onstage by yourself to sing is so terrifying."

"I love dancing and I love acting, My dream is to act," she added.