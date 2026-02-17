Princess Beatrice, Eugenie receive ‘extraordinary offers’ to tell their story

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie increasingly want to clear their names , it is reported.

The York sisters, who are tormented over father Andrew’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, want to give a tell all interview to tell their truth.

Speaking to Women's Day about the daughters, a source said: "Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordin­ary offers to tell their story, from Oprah Win­frey to exclus­ive Net­flix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point.

"It’s increas­ingly import­ant for them to clear their names, but they’re still not ready to bad­mouth their par­ents on TV, espe­cially Beatrice – it’s just not in their nature."

Meanwhile, expert Robert Jobson recently said of the sisters: "They are pretty torn because they believed [their father].

"Just like the late Queen and Charles, Andrew told them all the same story - that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing. I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired. I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult,” he noted.