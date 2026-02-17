Royals

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie receive ‘extraordinary offers’ to tell their story

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie want to come clean after the ill doings of their father Andrew

By Eleen Bukhari
February 17, 2026
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie increasingly want to clear their names , it is reported.

The York sisters, who are tormented over father Andrew’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, want to give a tell all interview to tell their truth.

Speaking to Women's Day about the daughters, a source said: "Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordin­ary offers to tell their story, from Oprah Win­frey to exclus­ive Net­flix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point.

"It’s increas­ingly import­ant for them to clear their names, but they’re still not ready to bad­mouth their par­ents on TV, espe­cially Beatrice – it’s just not in their nature."

Meanwhile, expert Robert Jobson recently said of the sisters: "They are pretty torn because they believed [their father].

"Just like the late Queen and Charles, Andrew told them all the same story - that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing. I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired. I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult,” he noted.