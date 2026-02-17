Princess Beatrice, Eugenie receive ‘extraordinary offers’ to tell their story
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie want to come clean after the ill doings of their father Andrew
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie increasingly want to clear their names , it is reported.
The York sisters, who are tormented over father Andrew’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, want to give a tell all interview to tell their truth.
Speaking to Women's Day about the daughters, a source said: "Bea and Eugenie have had some extraordinary offers to tell their story, from Oprah Winfrey to exclusive Netflix deals, and they know it’s something they will have to address at some point.
"It’s increasingly important for them to clear their names, but they’re still not ready to badmouth their parents on TV, especially Beatrice – it’s just not in their nature."
Meanwhile, expert Robert Jobson recently said of the sisters: "They are pretty torn because they believed [their father].
"Just like the late Queen and Charles, Andrew told them all the same story - that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing. I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired. I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult,” he noted.
-
Prince Harry sent secret signals during NBA game & it’s not as it looks: 'His smile doesn’t reach his eyes'
-
Kate Middleton's cancer video had secret help from sister
-
Sun shines on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new abode
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton supported charity tackles Epstein ties
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor plans his way 'back to dating' amid Epstein scandal?
-
King Charles is 'very sad' for Archie, Lilibet
-
Will Prince William give up the throne for Prince George? Experts delivers the answer
-
Prince William breaks down over 'losing' brother Prince Harry