Kate Middleton ‘wound’ as she believed Meghan ‘could not be trusted’

Kate Middleton realised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could not be trusted after bombshell interview.

The future Queen believed Harry and Meghan hurt the sentiments of the Royal Family and did not deserve to be trusted.

Myers writes as he speaks about Prince Philip’s funeral : "In the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, the Sussexes’ version of how the family and the institution had conspired against them, had created a siege mentality in the palace. Harry’s presence at the funeral just ensured these feelings stayed fresh in everyone’s minds."

He continues: "William and Catherine were both wounded by the numerous accusations and the presentation of Harry and Meghan’s ‘truth’.

"William was most aggrieved by Harry’s assertion that he was "trapped" in the system, while Catherine felt deeply let down over Meghan’s disclosure of a private exchange, which sparked claim and counterclaim regarding the fitting of dresses before the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding.

"It compounded, in Catherine’s mind, a key difference between her and Meghan, who she no longer believed she could trust.