Piers Morgan defends Nancy Guthrie family, 'shames' people spreading rumours

Piers Morgan blasts social media users peddling 'invented claims' about Guthrie family

When Nancy Guthrie went missing, speculations over the internet became rife. But a social media segment also scrutnized her family regarding her disappearance.



Piers Morgan, exactly, fired back at such people who spread rumours about the family. "Unequivocal. Shame on all those who’ve used the Guthrie family as despicable click-clout with zero evidence to support their invented claims," he writes on X.

His response follows the Pima County Sheriff's Department releasing a statement clearing the 84-year-old's family of any doubt.

“To be clear… the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism," the statement read.

Earlier, Tommaso Cioni, Nancy's son-in-law, came under scrutiny from a section of social media after he was the last person to see Nancy before she went missing.

Chris Nanos, Pima County Sheriff, earlier weighed in on such speculations, “I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, well, he’s the last one to see her alive."

“We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family,” he told the Daily Mail.

“People out there can get pretty ugly and mean and nasty and not have the facts. I tell my journalists, you guys need to be a little more responsible […] because that’s just really nasty stuff.”

Nancy went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1.