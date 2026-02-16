Kate Hudson reveals her kids call Gwyneth Paltrow 'auntie'

Kate Hudson has opened up about her children's bond with Gwyneth Paltrow.

Speaking with People Magazine, Hudson revealed that Paltrow is affectionately known as "Auntie Gwyneth" at her house.

Hudson said, "We lived in England at the same time, and she was a huge support system for me and my son."

Adding, "She's Auntie Gwyneth."

Kate Hudson is mother to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani. Over the years, she claims her friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow has evolved into something closer to family.

Previously, Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter that working away from her children for extended periods is challenging.

She said, "I've been a mom since I was 23 — I had [my oldest child] Ryder really young, and I've had kids my whole adult life — and here my daughter was turning 6 and it was the first time I didn't have a really very young child, and I was able to work on my craft."

"It makes me think about mothers who make these decisions to leave their family to go make movies like this. It takes a lot. You need to give yourself permission to be okay not being 100 percent present for them for 100 percent of the day," Hudson added.