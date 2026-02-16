Kate Hudson reveals her kids call Gwyneth Paltrow 'auntie'
Kate Hudson talks about her kids' bond with Gwyneth Paltrow
Kate Hudson has opened up about her children's bond with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Speaking with People Magazine, Hudson revealed that Paltrow is affectionately known as "Auntie Gwyneth" at her house.
Hudson said, "We lived in England at the same time, and she was a huge support system for me and my son."
Adding, "She's Auntie Gwyneth."
Kate Hudson is mother to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani. Over the years, she claims her friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow has evolved into something closer to family.
Previously, Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter that working away from her children for extended periods is challenging.
She said, "I've been a mom since I was 23 — I had [my oldest child] Ryder really young, and I've had kids my whole adult life — and here my daughter was turning 6 and it was the first time I didn't have a really very young child, and I was able to work on my craft."
"It makes me think about mothers who make these decisions to leave their family to go make movies like this. It takes a lot. You need to give yourself permission to be okay not being 100 percent present for them for 100 percent of the day," Hudson added.
-
Jacob Elordi, Alison Oliver talk disturbing 'Wuthering Heights' dog collar scene
-
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky become target of misleading claims after fashion show appearance
-
Amy Adams fills her absence with warm note at her 'At the Sea' world premiere
-
Cruz Beckham targeted as Brooklyn gets support from Meghan's fanbase
-
Robin Williams' 'warning' about Trump resurfaces after Epstein files release
-
Kim Kardashian ‘smitten’ with Lewis Hamilton as couple talks parenthood
-
'Tehran' creators speak out over rumours about Dana Eden's death
-
Gordon Ramsay ruined daughter Holly's wedding with shocking move