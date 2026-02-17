Kate Middleton touched base with kids about Prince William activities

Kate Middleton kept in touch with her three kids while she was undergoing cancer treatment, it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales, who revealed in 2025 that she has recovered from cancer, often asked Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis about their time away from mum.

In an upcoming book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers reveals: "Catherine was able to keep in touch with her family through video calls from her bedside, catching up on what George, Charlotte, and Louis had been doing at school and asking if 'Papa' had been able to cook for them while she had been away."

He explained: “At that time it seemed to all be perfectly in hand, they were the calmness in the storm certainly. But away from the children [William] was of course incredibly pensive."

The expert noted: "His father's illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly.”