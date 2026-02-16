Jay Manuel breaks silence on fallout with Tyra Banks after 14 years

Jay Manuel has opened up about his rift with Tyra Banks more than a decade after his emotional exit from America's Next Top Model.

In the Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, streaming on Netflix, Jay talked about his decision to leave the show in 2007.

Jay revealed that after emailing Tyra to thank her and expressing his desire to more on, he received a brief response that changed everything.

He said, "It was probably the longest three days ever. And she ultimately wrote back just three words. 'I am disappointed,'" as revealed by People Magazine.



"After that email exchange, all communication just stopped. It should’ve been the opportunity to have a heart-to-heart, but that did not happen," the former America's Next Top Model creative director added.

Although Jay returned for another season at the network's request, he revealed that the emotional distance remained. "Tyra chose not to speak with me at all while the cameras were off. When they were on, she'd speak to me," Jay revealed.

Adding, "After [trying to leave], I did cycle 9, which was ... torture for me. I was so broken by the end of that cycle because of the mental torture of what was going on."

It is pertinent to mention that Tyra declined to discuss the rift, saying that she "should call" him and deal with it personally.

However, Jay Manuel said, "I never got that phone call."

"I don't think I'm getting a phone call. She's got my number," he added.

Tyra Banks and Jay Manuel last spoke in person in 2017 at a beauty industry event. Since then, there has been no contact between them.