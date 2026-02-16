Jacob Elordi, Alison Oliver talk disturbing 'Wuthering Heights' dog collar scene

Jacob Elordi, Alison Oliver discuss 'Wuthering Heights' dog collar scene

Jacob Elordi and Alison Oliver are sharing insight into how a shocking dog collar scene was filmed for Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights.

The disturbing moment comes towards the end of the film, when Nelly visits Heathcliff (Elordi) and his wife, Isabella (Oliver), at Wuthering Heights.

Nelly finds the duo living in shocking conditions, with Isabella chained to the fireplace via a dog collar and behaving like a dog.

"That was so much fun, that scene. I think that was Emerald kind of taking the killing of the dog and these really dark parts of the novel and putting them into this scene," Elordi told Entertainment Weekly.

He continues, "I had so much fun because it’s at that point that Isabella and Heathcliff are completely off the deep end. They’re living in a kind of hell, you know?"

"For him, it’s a self-generated hell,” the Euphoria star said of Heathcliff. "It’s the moment that his obsession clicks over into something else — into a rabid desperation — and he loses any semblance of composure. It’s a nice point for the character, I think."

In the sceen, Isabella gives Nelly a wink, which was Fennell’s spur-of-the-moment idea.

"We'd been shooting this scene all day, and I was like, 'What if we just get a little wink at the end?'" Fennell said. "And it's so camp, and it seems so out of sorts, but, of course, it was what we kept for the movie because it was so disturbing [and] because it was so at odds with what we were seeing, and yet it really explained everything."

Wuthering Heights is in theaters now.