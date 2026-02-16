Sun shines on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new abode
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was expelled from Royal Lodge over his links to Jeffrey Epstein
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, earlier this month moved out of his mansion on the royal estate in Windsor, following new damaging revelations about his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The favorite son of the late Queen Elizabeth II moved under the cover of darkness and was driven to a cottage in Sandringham, the king's estate in Norfolk, in eastern England.
The esate was forced to close due to snowy conditions battering the area on Sunday.
Sandringham Estate on Monday hinted at improving weather conditions in a social media post. However, it did not say whether it was open for visitors.
"Pov: you live in Norfolk and the sun has returned," read the text written on a video posted to the estate's Instagram account.
The royal estate, which is located close to the Norfolk coastline, had to shut on Sunday afternoon after being hit by sleet and snow.
According to GB News, last week, Andrew's green Range Rover was photographed navigating a circuitous off-road path across the Sandringham estate, likely in an attempt to evade observation.
The vehicle, which the former royal has frequently been seen driving in Windsor, travelled between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm via fields and rough tracks rather than using the main drive.
The direct route between the two properties spans roughly 400 metres, yet the 4x4 instead covered approximately one mile through agricultural land.
It remains unclear whether Andrew himself was behind the wheel during the journey to inspect his future permanent residence.
Since relocating to Wood Farm, Andrew has not made a single public appearance.
