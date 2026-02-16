Prince William, Kate Middleton supported charity tackles Epstein ties

Prince William, Kate Middleton backed charity faces Epstein ties

Cancer charity supported by Kate Middleton and Prince William has accepted the resignation of a trustee over her 20-year friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which operates at the hospital that treated Kate’s cancer, has accepted the resignation of Nicole Junkermann, a German countess, after links with Epstein emerged.

Junkermann, who is said to be a technology investor, is reported to have exchanged hundreds of emails with the late disgraced financier.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Nicole called the convicted paedophile "baby" and once called him "Mr. Wonderful," in her emails.

The Prince of Wales, 43, has been president of the Royal Marsden Hospital since 2007, a role his mother, Princess Diana, also held.

Kate, 44, became a patron for the hospital in January 2025, when she announced that she was in remission from cancer.

According to The Telegraph, Nicole has claimed that she "deeply regrets" her conversations with Epstein and that she was "deceived and misled by him."

She has been "horrified to come to understand his true nature and the suffering he inflicted on women and girls through his abuse of trust, power and manipulation," The Telegraph reported.

A spokesperson for her confirmed to publication that the Countess had resigned so that the charity can continue its work "without distraction" and said she would remain "deeply supportive of the charity and its mission."

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity confirmed in a statement to People, "In view of the ongoing media interest and her wish to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Nicole Junkermann has offered her resignation as Trustee, which has been accepted."