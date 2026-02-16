Rihanna, A$AP Rocky become target of misleading claims after fashion show appearance

Rihanna was recently spotted backstage at A$AP Rocky’s AWGE fashion show in New York City without security.

In a video from the event, Rihanna was seen drawing Rocky's attention towards her by poking him twice as he was engrossed in conversation with someone else.

Some social media users later shared the clip with misleading captions, claiming Rihanna caught her partner having a secret conversation with an unidentified woman.

The clip shared from an X account with a misleading caption garnered over 3 million views, with the couple's detractors attacking ASAP Rocky.

Some users, however, praised Rihanna for keeping her cool.

"Commenting on the “Secret conversation” in a public gathering? I love the way you think," said a user in the replies.

Another said, "Rihanna is so pissed here, and Rocky saw that she is which made him a bit uncomfortable, he knows Rih is gonna give him a 3rd degree when they get home."

A third user defended the singer, writing, "Rihanna is literally a billionaire and a legend; she knows exactly who she is. Keeping her cool isn’t a surprise, it’s the standard. You don’t reach her level of success by worrying about every conversation in a crowded room. Confidence is silent!"