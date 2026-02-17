J. Cole announces globe-trotting 'The Fall-Off' tour

J. Cole to hit the road with 'The Fall-off' tour

J. Cole is gearing up to hit back on the road as he announces his The Fall-Off Tour, which will mark his first solo tour in half a decade.



The headlining arena, as the announcement goes, is to support his stellar hit album, The Fall-Off. In the tour, the She Knows hitmaker will cover over 50 cities in 15 countries, with stops including North America, Europe, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

From July 11, Cole will kick off his expansive trek at Charlotte, N.C.’s Spectrum Center and he plans to end it on Dec. 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Fall-Off tour will cover several major cities, including Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Sydney and Auckland.

According to reports, tickets for North America will open on Feb. 17, while they will expand to general sale on Feb. 20.

Below are the dates for J. Cole's 2026 The Fall-Off Tour

July 11: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

July 14: Miami (Kaseya Center)

July 15: Tampa, Fla. (Benchmark International Arena)

July 17: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

July 20: Philadelphia (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

July 23: Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)

July 25: Montreal (Bell Centre)

July 27: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

July 31: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)

Aug. 4: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Aug. 5: Queens, N.Y. (UBS Arena)

Aug. 7: Boston (TD Garden)

Aug. 11: Chicago (United Center)

Aug. 15: Cleveland (Rocket Arena)

Aug. 16: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

Aug. 18: Minneapolis (Target Center)

Aug. 19: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Aug. 21: Denver (Ball Arena)

Aug. 24: Vancouver, British Columbia (Rogers Arena)

Aug. 25: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Aug. 27: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

Aug. 29: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

Sept. 1: Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena)

Sept. 3: Inglewood, Calif. (Intuit Dome)

Sept. 6: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Sept. 9: San Diego (Viejas Arena)

Sept. 10: Phoenix (Mortgage Matchup Center)

Sept. 13: San Antonio (Frost Bank Center)

Sept. 14: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Sept. 16: Houston (Toyota Center)

Sept. 19: Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Sept. 23: Fayetteville, N.C. (Crown Coliseum)

Oct. 7: Berlin (Uber Arena)

Oct. 9: Zurich, Switzerland (AG Hallenstadion)

Oct. 12: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Ziggo Dome)

Oct. 15: Cologne, Germany (LANXESS Arena)

Oct. 17: Antwerp, Belgium (AFAS Dome)

Oct. 19: London (The O2)

Oct. 20: London (The O2)

Oct. 22: Dublin, Ireland (3Arena)

Oct. 25: Birmingham, England (Utilita Arena)

Oct. 26: Glasgow, Scotland (OVO Hydro)

Oct. 28: Manchester, England (Co-op Live)

Oct. 31: Nottingham, England (Motorpoint Arena)

Nov. 5: Paris (Accor Arena)

Nov. 8: Hamburg, Germany (Barclays Arena)

Nov. 9: Copenhagen, Denmark (Royal Arena)

Nov. 11: Stockholm, Sweden (Avicii Arena)

Nov. 12: Oslo, Norway (Unity Arena)

Nov. 25: Brisbane, Australia (Brisbane Entertainment Centre)

Nov. 28: Melbourne, Australia (Rod Laver Arena)

Dec. 1: Sydney, Australia (Qudos Bank Arena)

Dec. 5: Auckland, New Zealand (Spark Arena)

Dec. 12: Johannesburg, South Africa (FNB Stadium)