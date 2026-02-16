Jennifer Aniston agrees to 'experience motherhood' after marrying Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly trying to start a family after tying the knot with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Radar Online revealed that the 57-year-old American actress posted a picture of herself holding a baby that has sparked serious speculations about her adoption plans.

The FRIENDS alum, who had been in two failed marriages, has given up on having babies.

An insider told the outlet that Aniston and Curtis first argued about having a family because of her age and past complications having a child.

She first hesitated over the idea, but her beau has reawakened her desire to be a mother again and she is embracing it.

The source said, "It was tough at first because Jim has always wanted another child and Jen's spent years coming to terms with the fact that motherhood wasn't in the cards for her, and she genuinely had made peace with it.”

"Now they have fallen so head over heels in love, they can't help but talk about what it would be like to have a family together. Being with Jim has cracked something open, and made her come around to his suggestion of adopting."

"Everyone is telling Jen she should do it, that she'd be the most wonderful mom and it's not too late to experience motherhood for herself. Jen has so many friends who have adopted kids and they've all told her it was the best choice they've ever made,” shared the insider.