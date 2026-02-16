George Clooney 'skipped the line' for citizenship?

George Clooney is facing accusations after receiving his French citizenship.

Critics accuse the Hollywood star of getting special treatment which isn't available for ordinary immigrants, according to Radar Online.

As Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, and their twin children were granted French citizenship in December, outrage among politicians and immigration advocates have been sparked, arguing that the process undermines fairness.

Junior interior minister Marie-Pierre Vedrenne called it a "double standard." She added, "The message being sent is not good. There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential."

Furthermore, privacy expert Frank Ahearn has also claimed that Clooney used his Hollywood status to cut the line, stating, "I think the situation with George Clooney is appalling – it's just another rich person paying for something."

"When you have the money, it's easy to fast-track citizenship, but for the average person, you have to jump through a lot of hoops," he added. "A person working a 9-to-5 job, sweating to pay a lawyer to help them out and going through the different channels and having a heavy-duty background check wouldn't be able to have a French government minister rubber-stamp their citizenship application."

On the other hand, insiders claim that George Clooney's citizenship move may be linked to political concerns following the tensions involving Donald Trump and international legal cases connected to Benjamin Netanyahu.