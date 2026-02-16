Cruz Beckham targeted as Brooklyn gets support from Meghan's fanbase
Cruz Beckham has been mocked over his singing talent in a series attacks on social media
Brooklyn Beckham seems to have found unexpected allies in the US after his recent dispute with parents David and Victoria Beckham.
In a series of social media posts, it's been noted that David Beckham's eldest son is getting support from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans, who have a strong presence on various social media platforms.
Not only has he received verbal support, but Meghan's fan accounts have gone a step further by targeting his brother Cruz Beckham.
Recently a video of Cruz's performance got over 1.5 million views on X when a popular Meghan fan account mocked David and Victoria's son, captioning it, "Cruz Beckham showing what happens when you have famous last name and zero musical talent. Super cringe."
Last month, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham accused his "controlling" parents of trying to ruin his marriage and said he did not want to reconcile with them, laying bare his family feud for the first time in public.
Brooklyn, 26, said his parents had placed "countless lies" in the media to preserve the facade of a perfect family when in fact the family's "Brand Beckham" business always came first.
Reports of tension between Brooklyn and his parents started soon after he wedded actor Nicola Peltz, the daughter of US billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, in 2022.
