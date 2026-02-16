Amy Adams fills her absence with warm note at her 'At the Sea' world premiere

Amy Adams sends statement after skipping 'At the Sea' premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Amy Adams' latest film, At the Sea, had a world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday. But the actress who plays Laura was not able to attend it.



However, she filled her absence with a note, expressing her thoughts on her new drama directed by Kornél Mundruczó.

In the letter, the Academy-nominated actress raves about the Berlin Film Festival for giving a platform to indie filmmakers to unveil their projects.

“Thank you to the Berlin Film Festival for hosting the world premiere of ‘At the Sea’ this evening, and for continuing to support independent filmmaking. Your support is invaluable to me and to independent storytelling around the globe."

Though, in the note, Adams excused herself for skipping the festival but added her director, Mundruczó, would represent them well. “I’m sorry I’m not there in person, but I know Kornél is representing us very well.”

In addition, the 51-year-old also gushes over the film's cast in the letter, writing, “I’m extremely proud and deeply moved by the work and my fellow cast members Murray, Chloe, Dan, Jenny, Brad and Ray."

"I am forever grateful for the family we formed. Family is at the heart of this film … To move on and to move forward requires brutal honesty. And I hope you feel that in every frame of the film.”

In the casting, besides the Man of Steel actress, At the Sea stars Murray Bartlett, Brett Goldstein, Chloe East, Dan Levy, Jenny Slate and Rainn Wilson.