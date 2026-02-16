Bill Maher pokes fun at Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's exes

Bill Maher took a jab at Travis Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift’s exes.

During the February 13 episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, he covered everything from modern romance to bestselling books to Swift’s latest album lyrics.

Shedding light on the “romantasy” genre, the 70-year-old American television host and comedian referred to the novel Morning Glory Milking Farm and said, “One thing leads to another and she winds up f***ing a guy who’s half bull, which brings me to Taylor Swift.”

He then focused on the pop sensation’s dating history as the picture of her and Kelce appeared on screen.

Maher quipped, “Hear me out. I think Taylor Swift epitomizes the journey a lot of women have been going through. Yes, women wanted men to be more sensitive — sensitive, but not some noodle-bodied human turtleneck who wears the same clothes they do.”

“Taylor Swift went from writing songs about what a d**k this guy was to her, and what a d**k this guy was to her, to what a d**k this guy has,” he commented, comparing the Blank Space hitmaker’s previous partners with the NFL star’s “old school” persona.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 in a joint Instagram post after two years of dating.