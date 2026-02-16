Robin Williams' 'warning' about Trump resurfaces after Epstein files release
The late Robin Williams' funny remarks have been shared on social media
Robin Williams' 2012 comments about US President Donald Trump has been widely circulated on social media after the release of new Epstein files.
The late US comedian had made the remarks during a 2012 stand-up comedy routine delivered on stage.
The clip of his performance shared from a single X account hit nearly 100 millions views. It was shared by the user Ed Krassenstein with the caption, "Robin Williams warned us about Donald Trump. We didn’t listen."
In the video, Williams says:
“Donald Trump is the Wizard of Oz. He plays Monopoly with real f***ing buildings. This is a scary man.” “This is a man who said, ‘My daughter is hot.’ Even people in Arkansas went, ‘That’s f***ing wrong. That’s just way out of place.’”
“And that f***ing hair — my God. I believe the hair is ‘The Donald.’ I believe the body is the maintenance system for the hair.
“And he owns all these beauty pageants — Miss America, Miss Universe.
Isn’t that a bit like Michael Vick owning a series of pet stores?
It’s a f***ing catch-and-release program for him.”
Robin Williams was found dead at his home in Paradise Cay, California in 2014 at the age of 63.
