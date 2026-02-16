North West to step into fashion business with Kim Kardashian's backing

Kim Kardashian backs North West as she prepares to launch brand

North West is officially launching her own business with the support of her mom, Kim Kardashian.

According to The Sun, Kim has already applied for trademarks for the brand’s name, NOR11.

The SKIMS founder applied for three different trademarks. One was for clothing and accessories, such as dresses, footwear, hats, and stockings, while the other was for watches and jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings.

A third was for a variety of bags, including handbags, wallets, and cosmetic cases.

The brand’s name appears to be a combination of three first letters of North’s name and the age she was when she came up with the idea.

The patent applications were made via KimYe’s Kid Inc.

While the name of the company hints at a joint affair by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, the reality star is listed as the only officer.

Kanye shared his views on this in an interview in April 2025, saying, "Of all the brands I’ve made, I don’t got the name and likeness or at least fifty-fifty with my kids."

"My kids are celebrities, and I don’t have the say so," he continued.

"So, this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye," he added, implying that he doesn’t have much of a say in his kids’ upbringing.

Kim also shares sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, and a daughter, Chicago, 8, with Kanye.