Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor plans his way 'back to dating' amid Epstein scandal?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former prince, is reportedly planning to cash in on his royal blood, as he looks for love again in the Middle East.

Radar Online reported that the royal family is getting prepared for more embarrassment as Andrew is chasing a fresh start to his life after he was stripped of his royal titles due to his ties with the dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

After his association with Epstein came to light, King Charles III was even planning to stash the former duke of York at his private Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, per the source.

Prince William, the future king of the United Kingdom, will keep his dishonoured uncle at a distance after ascending to the throne, as he considers him an embarrassment for the royal family.

The insider claimed, "Andrew's got this idea that he'll be welcomed into this community of expats over there and embraced like it's the good old days.”

"He's even talking about how he wants to get back to dating. The royals will be relieved to see him go, but they'll also be worrying about what he might get up to once he's off and operating completely on his own terms."

"Andrew has absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham. He sees it as humiliating and beneath him. He says if Charles and William think they can park him in some falling-down dump and pretend that he no longer exists, they have another thing coming,” explained the source.

Notably, before her death in September 2022, Queen Elizabeth II took away her son’s palace duties and pay cheques after Epstein s*x slave Virginia Giuffre took legal action against him for s*xually assaulting her when she was 17.