Logan Paul makes $8M profit from rare Pikachu card auction

Rare Pikachu card fetches mouth-watering sum for Logan Paul

Five years ago, a rare Pikachu illustrator card was Logan Paul's "holy grail", which he bought for $5 million.

The purchase at the time aligned with his obsession with Pokémon cards. Now, this has paid off, as it turned his interest into a massive profit of $8 million after he sold it for a record-breaking $16.49 million, including fees to the auction house.

The sale of the rare card unfolded in a 42-day auction on a card which had only 38 pairs in the world when it was originally created in the late 1990s.

The sale's figure was so stunning that it broke the Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card ever sold.

Even Paul, who was the owner of the rare card, was shocked at the amount as he was watching the auction on YouTube via a livestream. But he adds that he would himself hand over the card to the winner, who had a strong sentimental value attached to it.

Before the auction, he took to his nearly 30 million followers on Instagram to send an emotional farewell.

“Goodbye my friend [cry emoji] What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world,” he penned.

“From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run.

“This sorta feels like that moment when you beat the Elite Four, get inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the game restarts. As this Grail changes hands, I’m excited to go on my next Pokémon journey," Paul concluded.