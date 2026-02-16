Charli xcx gets honest about suffering breakdown like one in 'The Moment'
Charli xcx plays an exagerated version of herself in 'The Moment'
Charli XCX has "definitely come close" to the type of "breakdown" as her on-screen alter-ego in her new movie The Moment.
Charli played an exaggerated version of herself in the mockumentary. The film follows her alter-ego’s struggle with striking a balance between staying true to her art or crossing over to the commercial dark side.
Her character faces a major test when a menacing director, played by Alexander Skarsgard, is stasked with helming her concert documentary.
"I've been training to play this role my entire life in ways, very Method from the day I was born I guess," Charli said at a press conference to promote the film.
"Have I had a breakdown in the back of a Viano while smoking a million cigarettes? Yes. So I definitely had a lot to draw on," she added.
Elsewhere, she reflected on the end of the Brat era.
"For me, it's over. And you can't dread the end when it's over," she remarked.
"In the film, Charli decides to free herself of Brat and kill Brat. And I think we were aware that this film was probably the full stop at the end of an album campaign," she added.
The Moment premiered at Sundance Film Festival and Berlinale both. The film has been released in the U.S. and will release in Europe next month.
