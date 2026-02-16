Will Prince William give up the throne for Prince George? Experts delivers the answer

There are a number of questions gripping the public, and one of them is whether Prince George will get to take the throne earlier than thought, and whether Prince William will expedite his ascension via abdication in his own later years.

The conversation happened between Dan Wootton on his Outspoken YouTube channel and fellow commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

During the latter’s guest appearance Mr Heydel-Mankoo can be heard getting honest about what he prophesizes for the King-in-waiting and his son.

According to his own view on the matter, there is a high chance that Prince William will make history by becoming the first-ever monarch to abdicate in favor of his by then, older son George, and in doing so set a trend.

Regarding this Mr Heydel-Mankoo added, “my own view is that William will be the first king to abdicate and we'll set a trend now because we're going to have an era where you're just going to have very old monarchs coming to the throne.”

But in comparison “it's always been young monarchs coming to the throne that have inspired the nation, have revived the fortunes of the monarchy,” he pointed out.

“Think of the young Victoria, the young Elizabeth,” he pointed out. By comparasion, William and Catherine are going to be ‘middle-aged’ when they take to the throne. “I think he's going to start a trend where when he's around 70 or 75, he'll abdicate to give George a chance to be a young king. That's my prediction at least,” he said in his concluding remarks.