Prince William breaks down over 'losing' brother Prince Harry

Prince William has reportedly been left heartbroken by his broken relationship with brother Prince Harry.

As the new royal biography, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story revealed the Prince of Wales' private struggles, it has been reported that the future King has been privately grieving the loss of close bond with the Duke of Sussex.

Author Russell Myers revealed the emotional toll of long feud on William and his wife Kate Middleton.

An insider told the author, who reveals in his book, "He [William] felt as though somewhere down the line, perhaps it is impossible to even say when, that he lost his brother."

While royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were inseparable for years, the tensions between them began long before the Duke of Sussex left royal family with his wife Meghan Markle. As per the revelations in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the Prince of Wales struggle to identify the single moment that marked break of their relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that the rift between brother became more visible after Harry's public interviews and memoir, Spare. Meanwhile, William has remained silent and protected his privacy all these years.