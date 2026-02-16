'Ghislaine Maxwell shouldn't be in jail': Piers Morgan gets apology over Andrew's ex-girlfriend's remarks

Widely circulated English daily The Telegraph has apologized to Piers Morgan for wrongly attributing a quote by Lady Victoria Harvey, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former girlfriend, to him.

The quote was part of an article on Jeffrey Epstein aide Ghislaine Maxwell that quoted Morgan as saying, "I think Maxwell has been made a scapegoat and should not be in prison.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Morgan shared a screenshot of The Telegraph article, writing, "For anyone who read yesterday's Telegraph and was shocked by the last two paragraphs in their pieces about Ghislaine Maxwell... my next story for clarity."

In the next Story, the British journalist shared a screenshot of the apology published on February 14, 2026.

"An article Maxwell's whole ethos was: keep Epstein happy" (Feb 14) wrongly retributed this quote by Lady Victoria Harvey to Piers Morgan: "I think Ghislaine has been made a scapegoat and should not be in prison," read the clarification issued by the newspaper.

"We apologise to Mr Morgan for any distress and embarrassment caused by this error," said the publication.



