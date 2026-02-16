'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint calls his fatherhood journey 'terrible'

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint opened up about his shocking fatherhood journey after the birth of his second child.

For those unaware, the 37-year-old English actor is the father of five-year-old Wednesday and 10-month-old Goldie, whom he shares with his long-time girlfriend Georgia Groome.

Grint, who played the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, told The Hollywood Reporter that he finds fatherhood “isolating” and “traumatising.”

Voicing his thoughts, he said, “The fear of the dangers and the baby getting hurt, something being not quite normal. I definitely had it with Wednesday.”

“Those first few months can be quite isolating. It's a terrible feeling when it should be the most amazing thing, but it can be quite traumatising,” the Wild Target star confessed.

Groome, who is also an actress and famous for her roles in Double Date, The Holding, and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, has been in a relationship Grint since 2011. However, the couple tried to keep a low profile.

In his 2021 interview with Glamour, he spoke about his relationship with his The Cottage actress, quipping, “It's a very natural thing, we're just best friends. We're kind of the same person; we think the same way.”

“That's always made it work, that's why it's lasted. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works, and it's great,” Grin shared.