'Tehran' creators speak out over rumours about Dana Eden's death

'Tehran' production company issues statement over Dana Eden's death

Dana Eden, a producer of the Apple TV+ series Tehran working on season four shooting, passed away in Greece. She was 52.

However, her abrupt death sparks rumours on social media over foul play, given the show's espionage nature. But the creators behind the show instantly issue a statement to clear up the speculations.

“The production company would like to clarify that the rumors suggesting a criminal or nationally motivated death are untrue and completely baseless,” Shula and Donna Productions.

Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, who co-produces Tehran, shares a statement on Eden's death.

“We are saddened by the passing of our friend and partner in a long line of productions, series and programs at the Israel Broadcasting Corporation – Dana Eden. Dana was among the senior figures in the Israeli television industry and was a central figure in the creation and leadership of some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions.”

Meanwhile, filming on Tehran's season four is ongoing in Greece.

“Tehran follows the adventures of a Mossad agent, Tamar (played by Niv Sultan), as she seeks to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb," the series logline read.