Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie questioned: ‘Why did you never raise the alarm on Jeffrey Epstein?’
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s association with Jeffrey Epstein comes into question
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have dragged their daughters thought the mud, by way of association. All because of the type of messages they shared with a convicted sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.
The entire series of correspondences, emails, and surprising admissions pertaining to things like corruption have slowly been coming to light and the sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are feeling the heat.
Royal editor of Britain’s The Mirror, Russell Myers is the one that pointed to all of these, during a chat with CNN.
His admission in sympathy with the sisters comes ahead of the release of his biography titled William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story which is said to hit shelves as of March 10, 2026.
In he said, “it’s incredibly distressing for both young women to see themselves mentioned so freely by their parents to a convicted sex offender” and it is due to this that he feels “a great deal of sympathy for them.”
But that is not to say he feels the sisters don’t spark concern where their potential connection to Epstein is concerned. because “the questions remain, both inside the palace and publicly,” as to whether Beatrice and Eugenie ‘could have raised concerns’ with other senior royals, both to their parents, or more widely, considering how close they were brought into Epstein’s world, “even after he was convicted of serious sex offenses.”
