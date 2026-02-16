Gordon Ramsay ruined daughter Holly's wedding with shocking move

Gordon Ramsay has sparked fresh backlash following the brutal toast at his daughter Holly Ramsay's wedding.

As revealed by Radar Online, the celebrity chef left guests shocked at Holly's wedding to Olympic swimming star Adam Peaty with his pointed remark about the groom's absent parents.

While praising his daughter's beauty and dedication, Gordon reportedly said, "Shame you don't have the same," seemingly referring to the groom's family.

It is pertinent to mention that tensions had been spiraling for months as Adam's mother, Caroline was also excluded from Holly's bachelorette party, which was attended by Victoria Beckham and other close family members. However, Caroline expressed heartbreak publicly, which led to her being uninvited from the wedding.

On the other hand, Adam's dad was offered attendance and declined, due to which most of the groom's family was not present.

An insider told the outlet, "She and Mark sacrificed a lot to get him where he is. Adam ought to be ashamed of himself for going ahead with the wedding without them."

Insiders also noted that the tensions are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, Adam Peaty also changed his username to Adam Ramsay Peaty following his wedding to Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay.