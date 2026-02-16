Kanye West heads to India to mark his debut concert
Kanye West, though, had previously visited India on reportedly two occasions
A series of new concerts announced by Kanye West is a signal that he is putting his strong efforts into reviving his career marred by antisemitism controversy.
Adding India to a list of venues marks the Donda hitmaker's first time performing on a stage in the country.
According to the announcement, the Grammy winner will dazzle the fans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29.
"INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE. 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI. TICKETS DROP 18.02 — 4PM @districtupdates. THIS IS NOT A SHOW. THIS IS A STATEMENT. Event organised by @whitefox.india @wizcraftglobal @plushdubai," the post read.
Despite the first-ever stage performance, it will not mark West's visit to India. According to reports, he arrived in the South Asian country to seek spiritual refuge at an ashram in 2009.
“Kanye might do some dumb things, but he’s smart,” a source at Today said at the time. “He knows he needs to come back from this break changed, and that isn’t going to happen at some rehab overlooking the ocean. He goes to India, and he has a chance to come back seeming like he learned something from what happened.”
Besides this, Ye again visited India in 2012 for his fashion brand's promotions.
-
'The Sopranos' stars recall James Gandolfini's struggle near end of show
-
Linda Hamilton admits her mother's dementia battle shaped her 'Dark Winds' character
-
Harry Styles set to headline major UK festival after three year hiatus
-
Apple Martin reveals how mom Gwyneth Paltrow helped her fight with acne
-
KISS's Paul Stanley urges new musicians to rely 'more on passion'
-
Angelina Jolie plans to leave US in July: Report
-
Cynthia Erivo addresses bizarre rumour about her relationship with Ariana Grande
-
Rose Byrne continues winning streak after Golden Globe Awards victory