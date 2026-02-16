Kanye West heads to India to mark his debut concert

Ye announces his first-ever concert in India

A series of new concerts announced by Kanye West is a signal that he is putting his strong efforts into reviving his career marred by antisemitism controversy.



Adding India to a list of venues marks the Donda hitmaker's first time performing on a stage in the country.

According to the announcement, the Grammy winner will dazzle the fans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29.

"INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE. 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI. TICKETS DROP 18.02 — 4PM @districtupdates. THIS IS NOT A SHOW. THIS IS A STATEMENT. Event organised by @whitefox.india @wizcraftglobal @plushdubai," the post read.

Despite the first-ever stage performance, it will not mark West's visit to India. According to reports, he arrived in the South Asian country to seek spiritual refuge at an ashram in 2009.

“Kanye might do some dumb things, but he’s smart,” a source at Today said at the time. “He knows he needs to come back from this break changed, and that isn’t going to happen at some rehab overlooking the ocean. He goes to India, and he has a chance to come back seeming like he learned something from what happened.”

Besides this, Ye again visited India in 2012 for his fashion brand's promotions.