Harry Styles set to headline major UK festival after three year hiatus
Harry Styles is to set to lead 2026 Meltdown Festival
Harry Styles is all set to dominate 2026 with multiple musical projects in the pipeline after a three-year hiatus.
The 32-year-old singer will serve as curator for the 2026 Meltdown Festival, as reported by Billboard.
The 11-day event will take place at the Southbank Centre in London from June 11 to 21, 2026.
“I’m deeply honoured to curate the Meltdown Festival, especially for the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary year,” Harry said in his statement shared on X.
The Aperture hitmaker further said, “My goal as curator is to share the music and art that I love and to celebrate the rich history of the venue.”
“We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life,” he continued. “It brings us together, and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years.”
Concluding his statement, Harry added, "I’m incredibly grateful to Southbank for having me, it’s really exciting for me to have this opportunity in such an iconic venue."
Additionally, Harry is also set to take the stage at the BRIT Awards on February 28.
-
Cynthia Erivo addresses bizarre rumour about her relationship with Ariana Grande
-
Rose Byrne continues winning streak after Golden Globe Awards victory
-
Brooklyn Beckham makes this promise to Nicola Peltz amid family feud
-
Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in New York ceremony
-
Glen Powell reveals wild prank that left sister hunting jail cells
-
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' episode 5: What time it airs and where to stream
-
Gisele Bundchen melts hearts with sweet bike ride glimpse featuring son
-
Camila Mendes reveals how she prepared for her role in 'Idiotka'