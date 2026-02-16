Harry Styles set to headline major UK festival after three year hiatus

Harry Styles is all set to dominate 2026 with multiple musical projects in the pipeline after a three-year hiatus.

The 32-year-old singer will serve as curator for the 2026 Meltdown Festival, as reported by Billboard.

The 11-day event will take place at the Southbank Centre in London from June 11 to 21, 2026.

“I’m deeply honoured to curate the Meltdown Festival, especially for the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary year,” Harry said in his statement shared on X.

The Aperture hitmaker further said, “My goal as curator is to share the music and art that I love and to celebrate the rich history of the venue.”

“We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life,” he continued. “It brings us together, and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years.”

Concluding his statement, Harry added, "I’m incredibly grateful to Southbank for having me, it’s really exciting for me to have this opportunity in such an iconic venue."

Source: Harry Styles' X account

Additionally, Harry is also set to take the stage at the BRIT Awards on February 28.