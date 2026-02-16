Apple Martin reveals how mom Gwyneth Paltrow helped her fight with acne

Apple Martin recently got candid about her acne journey and how her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, tried to help her.

On Thursday, February 12, Vogue published a video for the Beauty Secrets segment in which the 21-year-old British model shared that her mother, Paltrow, asked her Goop employees to help her daughter with her worst breakouts.

Apple said in the video, "My acne is not crazy crazy. But it definitely affected my self-esteem."

She explained, "My mom definitely gave me advice. God bless her. She would ask all of her super 'Goop-y' people about where I should go visit. So I went to the dermatologist a million times. You find a good, chill skincare routine, and, like, drink a lot of water, and honestly, the more that you stress about it, the worse it'll get, most likely."

"Luckily, the worst it got was during COVID. So, I could kind of, like, hide it. Now, I'm just kind of like, I'm human. What am I gonna do if I have a pimple? It's not the end of my life."

"Honestly, I think that everyone is still gorge, and if you wake up and you have a new pimple, just be like, 'Alright. That's what today's gonna be like,'” Apple quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow shares her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman.